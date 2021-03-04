Chief Justice Martha Walters has issued an order appointing Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge Sheryl Bachart as presiding judge for the 17th Judicial District, effective March 1, 2021.
Judge Bachart’s appointment as presiding judge fills the vacancy created by Judge Thomas Branford’s retirement. Judge Bachart has been a Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge since 2008 and just commenced her third six-year term in January. The presiding judge exercises administrative authority over circuit court operations within the judicial district.
Presiding Judge Sheryl Bachart works with Judge Marcia Buckley and judge pro-tem Amanda Benjamin. Judge Branford’s judicial vacancy will be filled by appointment by the Governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.