vote.TIF
Metro Creative

The Lincoln County Clerk released the first round of results for the 2020 general election. Lincoln County has counted 29,910 votes, which is approximately 95 percent of the ballots. Lincoln County reported a 77.83 percent voter turnout in its first report. 

The following are the unofficial results as of 8 p.m., Nov. 3:

United States President and Vice President

Donald J Trump / Michael R Pence - Republican - 11,936

Joseph R Biden / Kamala D Harris - Democrat - 16,954

Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy (Spike) Cohen - Libertarian - 421

Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker - Pacific Green - 195

Dario Hunter / Dawn Neptune Adams - Progressive - 56

United States Senator

Jo Rae Perkins - Republican - 11,178

Jeff Merkley - Democrat, Independent, Working Families - 17,044

Ibrahim A Taher - Pacific Green, Progressive - 479

Gary Dye - Libertarian - 496

United States Representative in Congress, 5th District

Matthew James Rix - Libertarian - 803

Amy Ryan Courser - Republican - 11,631

Kurt Schrader - Democrat - 16,502

Secretary of State

Nathalie Paravicini - Pacific Green, Progressive - 1,001

Kyle Markley - Libertarian - 781

Kim Thatcher - Republican, Independent - 12,048

Shemia Fagan - Democrat, Working Families - 14927

State Treasurer

Michael P Marsh - Constitution - 629

Tobias Read - Democrat, Working Families - 15,338

Chris Henry - Independent, Progressive, Pacific Green - 1,433

Jeff Gudman - Republican - 11,217

Attorney General

Ellen Rosenblum - Democrat, Independent, Working Families - 16,412

Lars D H Hedbor - Libertarian - 628

Michael Cross - Republican - 11,537

State Senator, 5th District

Dick Anderson - Republican - 11,975

Shauleen Higgins - Pacific Green - 1,170

Melissa T Cribbins - Democrat, Independent, Working Families - 15,591

State Representative, 9th District

Cal Mukumoto - Democrat, Working Families - 531

Boomer Wright - Republican, Libertarian - 163

State Representative, 10th District

David Gomberg - Democrat, Independent - 15,860

Max Sherman - Republican - 11,810

Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 4

Christopher L Garrett - Incumbent - 18,580

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 9

Jacqueline S Kamins - Incumbent - 18,413

Judge of the Circuit Court, 17th District, Position 2

Marcia Buckley - Incumbent - 12,516

Amanda Benjamin - 12,321

District Attorney, Lincoln County

Lanee Danforth - 19,359

Lincoln County Commissioner, Position 2

Claire Hall - 14,174

Joe Hitselberger - 11,298

Lincoln County Sheriff

Curtis Landers - 20,277

City of Depoe Bay Mayor

Jerome Grant - 387

Kathy M Short - 616

City of Depoe Bay Council Member, Position 1

Autumn J Watson - 722

City of Depoe Bay Council Member, Position 2

Lindsy Bedingfield - 737

City of Depoe Bay Council Member, Position 3

Joyce King - 731

City of Depoe Bay Council Member, Position 6

Fran Recht - 592

Roman Smolcic - 304

City of Lincoln City Council Member, Ward I

Diana Hinton - 1,332

City of Lincoln City Council Member, Ward II

Riley Hoagland - 1,072

City of Lincoln City Council Member, Ward II (2 year term)

Carolyn Nguyen - 621

Anne Marie Skinner - 685

City of Lincoln City Council Member, Ward III

Judy Casper - 1,074

City of Newport Mayor

Sandy Roumagoux - 2,004

Dean H Sawyer - 3,102

City of Newport Council Members (vote for three)

Ryan Perry - 2,459

Beatriz Botello - 3,230

Cynthia Jacobi - 3,621

Dietmar Goebel - 3,134

City of Siletz Mayor

Will Worman - 443

City of Siletz Council Member, Position 2

Tim Shank - 401

City of Siletz Council Member, Position 3

Susan Trachsel - 389

City of Toledo Mayor

Rod Cross - 1380

City of Toledo Council Members (vote for three)

Todd Michels - 848

Jackie Kauffman - 1,006

Josh Smith - 924

Stu Strom - 839

City of Waldport Mayor

Greg L Holland - 857

Kärun Virtue - 360

City of Waldport Council Members (vote for three)

Jayme Morris - 701

Rick Booth - 704

Heide Lambert - 773

Greg Dunn - 778

City of Waldport Council Member (2 year term)

Jerry Townsend - 935

City of Yachats Mayor

W John Moore - 230

Leslie Vaaler - 430

City of Yachats Council Members (vote for two)

James Tooke - 167

Max E Glenn - 250

Dawn Keller - 164

Ann Stott - 333

Greg Scott - 330

Central Lincoln People's Utility District, Subdivision 3

Curt Abbott - 2,577

Dale A Dawson - 1,869

Southwest Lincoln County Water People's Utility District, Subdivision 1

Roxie Cuellar - 54

Southwest Lincoln County Water People's Utility District, Subdivision 2

Andy Bacigalupo - 145

Southwest Lincoln County Water People's Utility District, Subdivision 4

Frank Sherkow - 79

Measure 107-Amends Constitution: Allows laws limiting political campaign contributions and expenditures, requiring disclosure of political campaign contributions/expenditures, and requiring political campaign advertisements to identify who paid for them

Yes - 22,912

No - 5,436

Measure 108 - Increases cigarette and cigar taxes. Establishes tax on e-cigarettes and nicotine vaping devices. Funds health programs.

Yes - 18,619

No - 10,313

Measure 109 - Allows manufacture, delivery, administration of psilocybin at supervised, licensed facilities; imposes two-year development period

Yes - 16,458

No - 12,151

Measure 110 - Provides statewide addiction/recovery services; marijuana taxes partially finance; reclassifies possession/penalties for specified drugs

Yes - 17,152

No - 11,449

Measure 21-198 – Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue District – Renewal of local option tax for Central Oregon Coast Fire

Yes - 1,698

No - 565

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Have you filled out and returned your ballot yet?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.