The Lincoln County Clerk released the first round of results for the 2020 general election. Lincoln County has counted 29,910 votes, which is approximately 95 percent of the ballots. Lincoln County reported a 77.83 percent voter turnout in its first report.
The following are the unofficial results as of 8 p.m., Nov. 3:
United States President and Vice President
Donald J Trump / Michael R Pence - Republican - 11,936
Joseph R Biden / Kamala D Harris - Democrat - 16,954
Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy (Spike) Cohen - Libertarian - 421
Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker - Pacific Green - 195
Dario Hunter / Dawn Neptune Adams - Progressive - 56
United States Senator
Jo Rae Perkins - Republican - 11,178
Jeff Merkley - Democrat, Independent, Working Families - 17,044
Ibrahim A Taher - Pacific Green, Progressive - 479
Gary Dye - Libertarian - 496
United States Representative in Congress, 5th District
Matthew James Rix - Libertarian - 803
Amy Ryan Courser - Republican - 11,631
Kurt Schrader - Democrat - 16,502
Secretary of State
Nathalie Paravicini - Pacific Green, Progressive - 1,001
Kyle Markley - Libertarian - 781
Kim Thatcher - Republican, Independent - 12,048
Shemia Fagan - Democrat, Working Families - 14927
State Treasurer
Michael P Marsh - Constitution - 629
Tobias Read - Democrat, Working Families - 15,338
Chris Henry - Independent, Progressive, Pacific Green - 1,433
Jeff Gudman - Republican - 11,217
Attorney General
Ellen Rosenblum - Democrat, Independent, Working Families - 16,412
Lars D H Hedbor - Libertarian - 628
Michael Cross - Republican - 11,537
State Senator, 5th District
Dick Anderson - Republican - 11,975
Shauleen Higgins - Pacific Green - 1,170
Melissa T Cribbins - Democrat, Independent, Working Families - 15,591
State Representative, 9th District
Cal Mukumoto - Democrat, Working Families - 531
Boomer Wright - Republican, Libertarian - 163
State Representative, 10th District
David Gomberg - Democrat, Independent - 15,860
Max Sherman - Republican - 11,810
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 4
Christopher L Garrett - Incumbent - 18,580
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 9
Jacqueline S Kamins - Incumbent - 18,413
Judge of the Circuit Court, 17th District, Position 2
Marcia Buckley - Incumbent - 12,516
Amanda Benjamin - 12,321
District Attorney, Lincoln County
Lanee Danforth - 19,359
Lincoln County Commissioner, Position 2
Claire Hall - 14,174
Joe Hitselberger - 11,298
Lincoln County Sheriff
Curtis Landers - 20,277
City of Depoe Bay Mayor
Jerome Grant - 387
Kathy M Short - 616
City of Depoe Bay Council Member, Position 1
Autumn J Watson - 722
City of Depoe Bay Council Member, Position 2
Lindsy Bedingfield - 737
City of Depoe Bay Council Member, Position 3
Joyce King - 731
City of Depoe Bay Council Member, Position 6
Fran Recht - 592
Roman Smolcic - 304
City of Lincoln City Council Member, Ward I
Diana Hinton - 1,332
City of Lincoln City Council Member, Ward II
Riley Hoagland - 1,072
City of Lincoln City Council Member, Ward II (2 year term)
Carolyn Nguyen - 621
Anne Marie Skinner - 685
City of Lincoln City Council Member, Ward III
Judy Casper - 1,074
City of Newport Mayor
Sandy Roumagoux - 2,004
Dean H Sawyer - 3,102
City of Newport Council Members (vote for three)
Ryan Perry - 2,459
Beatriz Botello - 3,230
Cynthia Jacobi - 3,621
Dietmar Goebel - 3,134
City of Siletz Mayor
Will Worman - 443
City of Siletz Council Member, Position 2
Tim Shank - 401
City of Siletz Council Member, Position 3
Susan Trachsel - 389
City of Toledo Mayor
Rod Cross - 1380
City of Toledo Council Members (vote for three)
Todd Michels - 848
Jackie Kauffman - 1,006
Josh Smith - 924
Stu Strom - 839
City of Waldport Mayor
Greg L Holland - 857
Kärun Virtue - 360
City of Waldport Council Members (vote for three)
Jayme Morris - 701
Rick Booth - 704
Heide Lambert - 773
Greg Dunn - 778
City of Waldport Council Member (2 year term)
Jerry Townsend - 935
City of Yachats Mayor
W John Moore - 230
Leslie Vaaler - 430
City of Yachats Council Members (vote for two)
James Tooke - 167
Max E Glenn - 250
Dawn Keller - 164
Ann Stott - 333
Greg Scott - 330
Central Lincoln People's Utility District, Subdivision 3
Curt Abbott - 2,577
Dale A Dawson - 1,869
Southwest Lincoln County Water People's Utility District, Subdivision 1
Roxie Cuellar - 54
Southwest Lincoln County Water People's Utility District, Subdivision 2
Andy Bacigalupo - 145
Southwest Lincoln County Water People's Utility District, Subdivision 4
Frank Sherkow - 79
Measure 107-Amends Constitution: Allows laws limiting political campaign contributions and expenditures, requiring disclosure of political campaign contributions/expenditures, and requiring political campaign advertisements to identify who paid for them
Yes - 22,912
No - 5,436
Measure 108 - Increases cigarette and cigar taxes. Establishes tax on e-cigarettes and nicotine vaping devices. Funds health programs.
Yes - 18,619
No - 10,313
Measure 109 - Allows manufacture, delivery, administration of psilocybin at supervised, licensed facilities; imposes two-year development period
Yes - 16,458
No - 12,151
Measure 110 - Provides statewide addiction/recovery services; marijuana taxes partially finance; reclassifies possession/penalties for specified drugs
Yes - 17,152
No - 11,449
Measure 21-198 – Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue District – Renewal of local option tax for Central Oregon Coast Fire
Yes - 1,698
No - 565
