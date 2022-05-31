The communities of Lincoln County announce their participation in the June 2022 Cascadia Rising Exercise (CR22) – an adapted FEMA national level exercise. Local area agencies will be participating in different activities Thursday, June 9, through Thursday, June 16.
The exercise simulates the first seven days after a magnitude 9.0 Cascadia earthquake and tsunami. Outlined below are the different activities planned in Lincoln County.
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION:
Community "Drop/Cover/Hold-On and Evacuate" Drill – June 9
- Review this short video from the Great Oregon ShakeOut resource page to refresh on the drop/cover and hold-on steps.
- If you plan to participate, CLICK HERE to complete our participation survey. No personal information is collected.
- Then on Thursday, June 9, at 9 a.m., practice your drop, cover, and hold on for four (4) minutes; then safely evacuate your building. If 9 a.m. is not a good time for you, practice sometime within the 24-hour period.
- Take time to check your emergency kits for your car, shelter at home supplies, go now bags, or at work kits.
- If you are a business, consider accounting for the total number of employees and take a moment to talk about what your next steps would be.
- For additional information and preparedness resources, click here.
Annual Emergency Notifications System Test – June 9
- Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., on June 9, Lincoln County Emergency Management will conduct the annual Lincoln Alerts test. The message you hear will be the standard annual test message.
- For more information and resources for the annual test, click here.
PUBLIC SAFETY VOLUNTEERS PARTICPATION:
Several of our area public safety volunteer groups will be participating in the Cascadia Rising Exercise.
Volunteer Group
Sponsoring Agency
Volunteer Activities
Community Emergency Response Teams
(CERT)
Saturday, June 11th from 9am-12pm
Each CERT Chapter will conduct a simulated neighborhood initial damage assessment, summarizing the information collected in various neighborhoods then relaying that information via amateur radio operators to the County Emergency Operations Center.
**see additional info below**
Auxiliary Communications Service (ACS)
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Emergency Management Division
Auxiliary Communication Services
Will be participating in multiple days during the weeklong exercise to relay information between public safety volunteer groups, from the city and tribal emergency operation centers, and to the State of Oregon emergency coordination center.
Medical Reserve Corps (MRC)
Lincoln County Public Health Medical Reserve Corps
Saturday, June 11th
MRC members will set up a basic first aid center, medical fragile shelter operations, and simulate the in-processing of new disaster evacuees from the earthquake.
American Red Cross (ARC)
American Red Cross – Cascades Region, Lincoln County Volunteers
Saturday, June 11th
American Red Cross volunteers will be working with the Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers to co-locate mass care and shelter services and simulate in-processing of evacuees to the shelter center.
Emergency Management (LCSO EM)
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Emergency Management Division Volunteers
Will be assisting the County Emergency Operations Center throughout the week as support staff to the EOC Team.
** On Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, local Community Emergency Response Team members will be supporting the 2022 Cascadia Rising exercise by completing a communications drill. During this drill, CERT and other emergency cooperators will communicate via FRS, GMRS, and Amateur (HAM) radios to practice reporting community conditions during/after a disaster.
The messages included in this drill will start and end with the phrase “this is a practice drill.” Information relayed during the drill will include deteriorating road conditions, infrastructure failures, fires and civil unrest.
LOCAL AREA GOVERNMENT PARTICIPATION:
FEMA announced the Cascadia Rising National Level Exercise in early 2019, a continuation of the 2016 Cascadia Rising exercise. The 2016 exercise was the first time a state-wide catastrophic earthquake had been exercised at all levels of government. Exercise focus areas throughout each of the planned activities will focus on:
- Information or situational status reports and critical resource orders communicated via amateur radio from city/tribal to county to state emergency operations centers.
- Set-up of a field-based county emergency operations center.
- Prioritization of limited resources as they become available from state and federal resources.
Activities planned throughout the week include
- Community drop/cover and hold-on exercise
- Field operations for county emergency operations center
- Simulated mass care and sheltering services, multi casualty/medical aid station, water purification station, emergency fuel distribution station, auxiliary communications hub.
- Continuity of government through emergency operations center coordination, agency situational assessment and reporting, resource ordering, and resource prioritization.
Lincoln County Emergency Management applied for and was awarded technical assistance from the FEMA National Exercise Division (NED) to develop one component, local area government response simulation, as part of the weeklong activities.
