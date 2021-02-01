Lincoln County Public Health is asking employers in the county to complete the Lincoln County Essential Workers Assessment. This assessment will help Lincoln County plan and coordinate COVID-19 vaccination efforts for essential workers over the coming months.
This is the link to the Lincoln County Essential Workers Assessment: https://tinyurl.com/LCEssentialWorkersAssessment. COVID-19 vaccination can reduce the risk of workplace outbreaks and keep businesses open, Public Health says.
This Essential Workers Assessment is for employers of essential workers who were not included in Phase 1a, such as:
● Grocery stores and restaurants
● Food production: farming, harvesting, fishing, and food/fish processing
● Utilities/energy, water treatment, and telecommunications
● Transit and public transportation systems
● Mail and delivery services
Employers who were included in Phase 1a should not complete this assessment.
Through this assessment, employers of essential workers are asked to identify:
● A central point of contact to help coordinate vaccination efforts
● The type of essential work performed through their business/agency
● The number of frontline and non-frontline essential workers employed through their business/agency
The assessment should take less than five minutes to fill out.
When will Lincoln County’s essential workers be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine?
Lincoln County does not know when essential workers will be eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. There are two main reasons for this.
First, as of January 28, the Oregon Vaccine Sequence has not identified where essential workers will be placed in the vaccine sequence or whether essential workers will be sequenced by type of essential work. The prioritization of groups for the vaccine sequencing is based on three main factors:
1. Amount of exposure they have to COVID-19 virus.
2. Their risk of severe COVID-19 illness or death.
3. How critical their work is to supporting society’s basic needs (like health care, food, water, and shelter).
Second, the limited supply of the vaccine nationally and the lack of reliable shipments at the state level makes it difficult to predict how long it will take to move through the current and next groups in the sequence.
Why is this Essential Worker Assessment important for employers to complete?
This assessment will identify how many essential workers the county has and what type of essential work they do. This information will allow Public Health to plan an efficient and effective process for vaccinating essential workers so that they are ready as soon as they are eligible and the vaccine is available.
Employers can help us notify their essential workers as soon as they become eligible for the vaccine, provide them with access to schedule their vaccine appointment, and coordinate with Public Health to reduce employees’ barriers to vaccination when their group becomes eligible.
If employers have questions about this Essential Worker Assessment, they can contact Aimee Snyder at asnyder@co.lincoln.or.us or 541-265-0463.
If employers have questions about whether they can require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, they should check the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries’ COVID Vaccinations and the Workplace webpage: https://www.oregon.gov/boli/workers/Pages/covid-vaccine.aspx
If employees have questions about whether they should get the COVID-19 vaccine, they should contact their medical provider.
To check to see who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Lincoln County:
● Contact 211
o Phone: dial 211
o Text your zipcode to 898211
o Email help@211info.org
o Website: 211.org
● Check this website for updates on who is eligible and how to schedule an appointment: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/lincoln-county-covid-19-vaccination-schedule
● Call Lincoln County Call Center: 541-265-0621
● Email the call center at LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us
Follow additional updates about Lincoln County’s COVID-19 vaccinations through:
● Our COVID-19 Vaccine webpage: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/covid-19-vaccine
● Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meetings (Mondays at 3pm), posted on our YouTube channel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.