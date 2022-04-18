Citizens for a Better Lincoln County are sponsoring the Lincoln County Environmental Candidates' Forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, via Zoom. Chandler Davis will start off the event with his drum circle for 15 minutes to get the audience's attention.
Twelve candidates have been confirmed for the forum. Lincoln County voters have been moved from US Congressional District 5 (currently held by Rep. Kurt Schrader) to US Congressional District 4 (currently held by Rep. Peter DeFazio who is retiring). The candidates’ forum offers an excellent opportunity for Lincoln County residents to hear from six of the candidates vying for the Fourth District.
US Representative Fourth District - Andrew Kalloch, Corvallis School District Board member Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, Doyle E. Canning, BOLI Commissioner Val Hoyle, Jake Matthews and G Tommy Smith.
State Representative 10th District - State Rep. Dave Gomberg.
Lincoln County Commissioner Position 1 – Waldport Mayor Greg Holland, Casey Miller and Carter McEntee.
Lincoln County Commissioner Position 3 - County Commissioner Kaety Jacobson and Newport City Councilor Ryan Parker.
The format consists of allowing each candidate to speak for five minutes about how they would address environmental issues for the position sought. The format is not set up as a debate. Audience members will be allowed to post written questions in the chat section. Candidates who are not able to make the meeting will be allowed an opportunity to submit a three-minute recorded video. The Zoom link for the candidates' forum starting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, is:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.