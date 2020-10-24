The flooding guide was specifically developed for Lincoln County communities by the Emergency Management Division of the Sheriff’s Office and provides the A-Z of information needed for before, during and after a flooding event occurs.
The guide is intended as a one-stop shop on insurance opportunities, flood plain mapping, how to access current river level information, and how to protect yourself and your property.
Floods After Wildfire
This year, an additional section was added; flood after wildfires.
Heavy rain can produce flash flooding, debris flows, and mudslides in areas that have been burned by wildfires. When organic materials such as trees, scrub brush, plants, and litter on the forest floor burn at high temperatures, water repellent compounds are formed as vapors, and then condense onto cooler layers of soil below the hot fire.
This subsequently forms a layer of water repellent soils just below the surface, which prevents soils in the burned area from absorbing water after an intense wildfire. During heavy rainfall following a wildfire, water cannot penetrate the water repellent soil layer, which acts much like a layer of pavement, resulting in enhanced runoff of rainwater which can cause dangerous flash floods, debris flows, and mudslides.
Insurance
Another important aspect of protection is reviewing your insurance policies to ensure you are adequately covered. The National Flood Insurance Program recently underwent a website upgrade and acts as a guide to property owners on insurance needs and benefits.
Flood insurance is not just for those property owners who live in the flood plain; it can protect many home and business owners from other events such as a tsunami or other water saturation events. Standard homeowners’ insurance may not cover these events.
Renters should also consider purchasing or updating their renter insurance policy to protect themselves from costs associated with damaged contents and/or if the Landlord is underinsured.
Updated Flood Plain Maps
FEMA updated the Lincoln County Flood Plain Maps in 2020. This process is only completed once every 10 years. You can look up your address to see if you in the current flood zone by visiting FEMA’s website at https://msc.fema.gov/portal/search.
