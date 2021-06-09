Eddyville Charter High School 6/11 @ 7pm
on the Football Field
(In-Person, Masks Not Req’d)
Waldport High School 6/11 @ 6:30pm
Outdoor Stadium/Field
(Social Distancing, Groups of 5 students,
Masks Req’d)
Newport High School 6/12 @ 6pm
Stadium/Field
(Small Groups, Walk-Up, Recorded)
Siletz Valley Charter School 6/12 @ 2pm
Outdoor
(In-Person, Masks Not Req’d)
Taft High School 6/12 @ 11:21am
Stadium/Field
(Outdoor, Drive-Up)
Toledo High School 6/12 @ 2pm
Stadium/Field
(Outdoor, Drive-Up)
