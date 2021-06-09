graduation.TIF
Metro Creative

Eddyville Charter High School 6/11 @ 7pm

on the Football Field

(In-Person, Masks Not Req’d)

Waldport High School 6/11 @ 6:30pm

Outdoor Stadium/Field

(Social Distancing, Groups of 5 students,

Masks Req’d)

Newport High School 6/12 @ 6pm

Stadium/Field

(Small Groups, Walk-Up, Recorded)

Siletz Valley Charter School 6/12 @ 2pm

Outdoor

(In-Person, Masks Not Req’d)

Taft High School  6/12 @ 11:21am

Stadium/Field

(Outdoor, Drive-Up)

Toledo High School 6/12 @ 2pm

Stadium/Field

(Outdoor, Drive-Up)

