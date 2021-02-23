Governor Kate Brown today announced that 16 counties improved in risk level, with 10 of those improving from Extreme Risk.
County risk levels under the state's public health framework aim to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. The framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread—Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk—and assigns health and safety measures for each level.
Effective February 26 through March 11, there will be five counties in the Extreme Risk level, 11 at High Risk, 10 at Moderate Risk, and 10 at Lower Risk. Lincoln County has improved from High Risk to Low Risk.
Low Risk Includes:
Social and At-Home Gathering Size - Indoor
- Maximum 10 people
Recommended limit: 4 households
Social and At-Home Gathering Size - Outdoor
- Maximum 12 People
Eating and Drinking Establishments
- Indoor dining allowed
- Indoor capacity: not to exceed 50% maximum occupancy
- Outdoor dining allowed
- Outdoor capacity: 300 people maximum
- Indoor and outdoor seating: 8 people per table maximum
- 12:00 a.m. closing time
Indoor Recreation and Fitness Establishments
(includes gyms, fitness organizations, indoor recreational sports, indoor pools)
- Capacity: Maximum 50% occupancy
- Indoor full-contact sports prohibited.
Indoor Entertainment Establishments
(includes aquariums, indoor theaters/arenas/concert halls, indoor gardens, indoor museums, indoor entertainment activities of any kind)
- Capacity: Maximum 50% occupancy
- 12:00 am closing time
Retail Stores
(includes street fairs/markets, grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies)
- Capacity: Maximum 75% occupancy
- Curbside pick-up encouraged
Indoor and Outdoor Shopping Centers/Malls
- Capacity: Maximum 75% occupancy
- Curbside pick-up encouraged
Faith Institutions, Funeral Homes, Mortuaries, Cemeteries
- Indoor Capacity: Maximum 75% occupancy
- Outdoor Capacity: 300 people maximum
Offices
- Limited office work available
Outdoor Recreation and Fitness Establishments
(includes outdoor gyms, outdoor fitness organizations, outdoor recreational sports, outdoor pools, outdoor parks and hiking trails*, outdoor campgrounds*)
- Maximum 300 people
Outdoor Entertainment Establishments
(includes zoos, outdoor gardens, outdoor aquariums, outdoor theaters/stadiums)
- Maximum 300 people
- Outdoor full-contact sports allowed.
Personal Services
- Allowed
Long-Term Care
- Inside and outside visitation allowed
Hiking & Camping
- Allowed
A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.
“For the second time in a row, we are seeing great progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 across Oregon and saving lives," said Governor Brown. "Oregonians continue to step up and make smart choices. While these county movements are welcome news, we must continue to take seriously health and safety measures, especially as more businesses reopen and we start to get out more. As we see infection rates going down and vaccinations ramping up, now is not the time to let down our guard. Continue to wear your masks, keep physical distance, and avoid indoor gatherings."
The Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly. County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks. The first week's data will provide a "warning week" to prepare counties for potential risk level changes. The next assignment of risk levels will be announced March 9 and take effect March 12.
Updates to Warning Week data and county risk levels will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.