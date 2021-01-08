Lincoln County Public Health and County Emergency Management are in the process of contacting eligible Phase 1a agencies to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
However, due to the extensive listing of the eligible agencies in Phase 1A, County Public Health is canvasing the entire county to make sure that they are aware of the vaccine distribution process and the steps they need to take to participate.
If you or your agency meet the following criteria for Phase 1A and have NOT been contacted by Lincoln County Public Health or County Emergency Management, then you are encouraged to complete the on-line Lincoln County vaccine needs assessment survey as soon as possible.
Eligible groups in Phase 1A can be found in detail in the “Phase 1a Vaccine Sequencing Plan” document located here https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3527.pdf
Phase 1a groups include the following:
Hospitals and Urgent Care Clinics
Long-term Care facilities
Emergency Medical Services Providers and other first responders
Hospice programs
Mobile Crisis Care and related services
Secure transport
Corrections facilities
Outpatient medical care services
Integrative Health Services (massage, acupuncture, chiropractic, etc.)
In-Home care services (agency and independent licensed workers)
Day Treatment services
Non-emergency medical transport
Public Health
Death care workers
Medical Clinics – Dental, Vision, General Practice Providers
Educational Facilities (teachers, support staff, and daycare) have since been added to Phase 1A
The survey can be accessed here: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/ecedca1cc0cd4314a0e911dd32305a99
When the county is ready to move to Phase 1B, notices will be posted on our website, social media, and we will notify local community groups, healthcare providers and media outlets. Phase 1B will include people age 75 and older and frontline essential workers, with more detail being developed by the State Vaccine Advisory Group now.
If agencies have any questions, please email or call (541) 265-0621 Option #0, LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us
