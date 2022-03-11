Lincoln County on Wednesday, March 9, amended masks in Lincoln County facilities and property. The county has followed the state’s guidance for masks. The state’s mandate will be lifted effective Saturday, March 12.
Sheriff Curtis Landers said the sheriff’s office has not made a decision on whether to keep the mask mandate in the jail.
“One thing we need to consider and wait for is that Oregon OSHA has not changed their mandate for jail facilities specifically,” Landers said. “It’s anticipated that they are going to change that today.”
Landers said the office must wait for the mandate to be lifted by OSHA before any change can be made in the jail. If the mandate is lifted, the office is looking at requiring masks in the COVID-19 unit in the jail if there are people housed there with a positive rest, refusal to take the test, symptoms of COVID-19 or unknown status. They are also looking at requiring masks in the booking area when the jail has custodies that have not been tested.
“We’re going to open it up in the other areas in the housing units, where everyone has been tested,” Landers said.
The chief justice issued an order March 9 that lifts the requirement of face coverings in any court facility. Lander said the Lincoln County judge does not plan on making masks mandatory in the courtrooms.
Assistant County Counsel Kristin Yuille said the sheriff and health and human services department will have some mask mandates moving forward. Public transportation is still under federal rules and will continue with requiring masks.
“For the order today, I will carve out an exception for those departments based on what your wishes are,” Yuille said. “We can certainly amend the order.”
The commissioners passed a motion to amend the current mask mandate, with exceptions for health and human services, clinical operations, secure areas in the Lincoln County Jail – unless changed by the sheriff – and Lincoln County transit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.