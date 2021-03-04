In preparation for the 2021 wildfire season, Lincoln County is requesting public feedback on the response to the September wildfire in the Otis area. Survey questions focus on response efforts, fire notification, communication, and future outreach.
The survey is separated into five groups, are multiple choice, are related to the actual response and considerations for future preparedness outreach events. The survey groups are:
- Households/businesses within the fire perimeter
- Households/businesses outside of the fire perimeter but received a fire evacuation notice (level 1, 2, 3)
- All other community members (this will solicit feedback on interest in wildfire presentations, mitigation efforts, mindsets before and after our 2020 Echo Mountain Complex Fire)
- Cooperators (public safety, local government, and other partners)
- Media Partners
The information we collect will assist us in improving our response and evacuation plans for future events. Anyone in Lincoln County is encouraged to take the survey. The survey is accessible on their website or at this direct link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3H67389
The survey will remain open until March 31st, 2021. If you need a printed copy or a version in Spanish, call 541-265-0616 or email vdemaris@co.lincoln.or.us. Provide your name, contact number, mailing address, and email if you have one.
