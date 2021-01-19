This weekend, Lincoln County Public Health and Samaritan were notified that additional vaccine is now on its way. Due to this development, people 75 years and older (75+) are now eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine in Lincoln County.
These are the groups who are currently eligible to schedule COVID-19 appointments in Lincoln County:
- All Phase 1a groups
- Childcare, early learning (pre-K), and K-12 school/district staff
- People 75 years and older
People in these groups who are not already scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can look for available appointments on this webpage: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/lincoln-county-covid-19-vaccination-schedule. Please check back often to see if new appointments are available.
Lincoln County in partnership with Pacific West Ambulance will go to three assisted living facilities this week to vaccinate staff and residents – Oceanview, Lakeview and Sea Aire.
Governor Kate Brown ordered vaccination of people 80 and older to start on February 8th. However, Lincoln County agencies have been well prepared and are able to move onto this age group sooner. We are starting with age 75 and older in our county and will update the media when we are able to open to all people age 65 and older. People 65+ are a priority group due to their higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes.
Here are the ways you can check to see if you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Lincoln County and to schedule your appointment when you are eligible:
Check this website for updates on who is eligible and how to schedule an appointment: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/lincoln-county-covid-19-vaccination-schedule
Call Lincoln County Call Center: 541-265-0621
If you have questions over whether you should get the COVID-19 vaccine, contact your medical provider.
Follow additional updates about Lincoln County’s COVID-19 vaccinations through:
Our COVID-19 Vaccine webpage: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/covid-19-vaccine
Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meetings (Mondays at 3pm), posted on our YouTube channel
