Today, Governor Kate Brown announced that Lincoln County will be moving to the moderate risk level on Friday. This week was the third straight week of movement weeks for the state of Oregon.
Grant and Wasco counties join Lincoln in the move down to moderate risk while all other counties stay at their current level.
The Governor also announced a plan to lift most restrictions by the end of June. The plan is simple – as soon as 70 percent of all Oregonians ages 16 and older have had at least one vaccination, most restrictions will be lifted.
Gov. Brown also announced a new incentive for counties to get to, and remain, in the low-risk category.
As of May 17, any county that has had 65 percent of their eligible population (age 16+) receive a first dose vaccination will be able to move to low risk that Friday. In addition, there will be no threat of moving to a more restrictive risk level again. Counties will also be required to submit an equity plan to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
As of May 11, Lincoln County has vaccinated 63 percent of the eligible population. This means the county only needs 793 more people vaccinated with their first dose to move permanently to low-risk. If this happens this week, the county will move on Friday, May 21.
The state target of 70 percent will not get Oregon to community (herd) immunity, so the state has set a target of 80 percent vaccinated by the end the summer. To do this, walk-in clinics are increasing throughout the state.
Lincoln County has already made all clinics open to walk-ins, and pharmacies are working on plans for that as well. In addition, public health is increasing mobile pop-up clinics.
Businesses, community groups, and agencies are encouraged to complete this survey to bring a clinic close to you - tinyurl.com/VaxUpLincolnOutreachClinics
This week’s clinics are listed below and on the Public Health website at https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/covid-19-vaccination-clinics. Lincoln County is very close to moving to the low-risk category - help the county get there by getting vaccinated this week.
Upcoming Clinics
"Wednesday, May 12, 2021 9:00am - 5:00pm" "Lincoln County Commons (Fairgrounds) 633 NE 3rd St., Newport, OR 97391 WALK-INS WELCOME!" "Moderna - 1st Dose Age 18+" https://sugeni.us/WPlH
"Thursday, May 13, 2021 9:00am - 5:00pm" "St. Clair (Taft) Fire Department 4520 US-101, Lincoln City, OR 97367 WALK-INS WELCOME!" "Moderna - 1st Dose Age 18+" https://sugeni.us/WPXx
"Thursday, May 13, 2021 9:00am - 12:00pm" "Lincoln County Commons (Fairgrounds) 633 NE 3rd St., Newport, OR 97391 WALK-INS WELCOME!" "Moderna - 1st Dose Age 18+" https://sugeni.us/WPls
"Friday, May 14, 2021 1 2pm - 5:45pm" "PCH Center for Health Education 740 SW 9th St., Newport, OR 97365 WALK-INS WELCOME!" "Pfizer - 1st Dose Age 16+" "My Chart (Samaritan) Click here"
"Saturday, May 15, 2021 1 2pm - 5:45pm" "PCH Center for Health Education 740 SW 9th St., Newport, OR 97365 WALK-INS WELCOME!" "Pfizer - 1st Dose Age 16+" "My Chart (Samaritan) Click here"
"Saturday, May 15, 2021 8:30am - 2:45pm" "Samaritan Coastal Clinic 825 NW Highway 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367 WALK-INS WELCOME!" "Pfizer - 1st Dose Age 16+" "My Chart (Samaritan) Click here"
"Saturday, May 15, 2021 9:00am - 5:00pm" "St. Clair (Taft) Fire Department 4520 US-101, Lincoln City, OR 97367 WALK-INS WELCOME!" "Moderna - 1st Dose Age 18+" https://sugeni.us/WPlq
"Saturday, May 15, 2021 1 2:00pm - 7:00pm" "Waldport Community Center 265 NW Hemlock St, Waldport, OR 97394 WALK-INS WELCOME!" "Moderna - 1st Dose Age 18+" https://sugeni.us/WPLf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.