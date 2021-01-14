Lincoln County Public Health said this week they are excited to see the interest residents have in getting the COVID-19 vaccine. However, due to vaccine availability Lincoln County is not yet ready to begin vaccinating adults age 65 and older as announced by Governor Kate Brown.
The state guidance says this must begin by January 23, and Public Health said they will be ready.
Currently, Lincoln County is vaccinating Phase 1A. Public Health, in partnership with Samaritan Health Services, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Pacific West Ambulance, Newport Fire and County Emergency Management, have been setting up closed points of distribution (POD) for people in this Phase 1A group.
If you believe you are in Phase 1A and have not been sent a registration link, you have two options:
1. Contact your employer to see if they received an invitation from County Emergency Management to sign up their employees for the vaccine. If your employer has not received an invite, have them complete this vaccine needs assessment form here: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/ecedca1cc0cd4314a0e911dd32305a99
2. If you are not employed by someone else, complete the assessment form linked above. Reminder – this is only for Phase 1A eligible groups.
Eligible groups in Phase 1A can be found in detail in the “Phase 1a Vaccine Sequencing Plan” document located here https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3527.pdf
Phase 1a groups include the following:
· Hospitals and Urgent Care Clinics
· Long-term Care facilities
· Emergency Medical Services Providers and other first responders
· Hospice programs
· Mobile Crisis Care and related services
· Secure transport
· Corrections facilities
· Outpatient medical care services
· Integrative Health Services (massage, acupuncture, chiropractic, etc.)
· In-Home care services (agency and independent licensed workers)
· Day Treatment services
· Non-emergency medical transport
· Public Health
· Death care workers
· Medical Clinics – Dental, Vision, General Practice Providers
· Educational Facilities (teachers, support staff, and daycare) have since been added to Phase 1A
When the county is ready to begin vaccinating adults age 65 and older, notices will be posted on their website, social media, Lincoln Alerts and they will notify local community groups, healthcare providers and media outlets. Public Health said to make sure your email is up to date in your Lincoln Alerts profile so you can get all notifications.
If agencies have any questions, please:
Call Center (541) 265-0621, Option #2 COVID
Email Call Center - LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us
Website Updates - https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/covid-19-vaccine
Please note there may be a delay responding to phone calls due to call volume and staffing.
