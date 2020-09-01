The Lincoln County Commission voted 3-0 Monday to delay the County’s application to enter Phase 2 until September 29.
Additionally, at the regularly scheduled Board meeting, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners received reports from Public Health Director Rebecca Austen, Vice Chair of the Lincoln County Public Health Advisory Committee Co-Chair Gary Lahman on the County’s COVID-19 status, and an update from Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen in response to questions about how and when the State will measure metrics that must be met to move forward to Phase 2 of the Oregon Reopening Plan Framework.
During the meeting, Gary Lahman co-chair of the County’s Public Health Advisory Committee appeared on behalf of the committee. Lahman said the committee, which submitted a letter to the Board on August 5tth , requested that County delay its application until September 21.
"The committee sent a letter to the Commissioners, by consensus, to say that you are moving too fast," Lahman said. “We are glad that you have slowed down a bit. It seems like you have. And, we follow very closely what the Commissioners are going to do moving into Phase 2.”
An email to the board from Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen, indicated OHA wants to see the positivity rate stable or decreasing. He said it is also “necessary that all six metrics be met, though there is still room for judgement calls.”
The County does not currently meet all six metrics in the Phase 2 Reopening Criteria.
After careful consideration of the County’s current situation, the likelihood of increased concerns over the busy labor day weekend, the convergence of the flu season with the continued spread of the disease in the County and the desire to proceed cautiously to assist the reopening of schools to in person education, the Board voted unanimously to delay the request to move Lincoln County into Phase 2 until September 29, 2020.
“I will move that we delay our application until 29th which will be consistent with our twenty-four-hour hold period," Commissioner Doug Hunt said. "We can go backwards and move that date backwards if we want, but this will give us time to gather additional data, to look at the impact of Labor Day, look at the impact of flu season and to try and get our schools open.”
Commissioner Jacobson added she would like to add a friendly amendment to Commissioner Hunt’s motion.
"The week before our September 29 meeting we try and have our Board of Commissioners Meeting with the Oregon Health Authority’s Director Allen or a person of his choosing, so that we are not in the situation of trying to understand if we meet the criteria,” Jacobson said.
The County Commissioners meet each week on Monday at 3pm. Meetings are live streamed on You Tube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwNz5TMyHTN4itpJm_efb9Q). Public Input may be submitted to boc@co.lincoln.or.us
Online COVID-19 information or resources:
Public Information Updates: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/public-information-updates
Lincoln County COVID-19 Website: www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/2019-novel-coronavirus Information on Reopening Lincoln County: www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/reopening-lincoln-county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.