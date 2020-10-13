The Lincoln County Fire Defense Board, and the nine fire protection agencies opened burn season Monday, October 12.
With the recent rain and forecasted precipitation, the risk of fire spread has decreased and is expected to remain at a low level, the Defense Board said.
"We thank the public for adhering to the burn regulations this summer," the Defense Board said. "This summer showed the damaging results of out of control wildfire in our County. We remind you to use caution when burning yard debris."
Many Lincoln County fire agencies require a permit to burn yard debris (also known as open burning. The Board encourages the public to contact their local fire agency for specific regulations regarding burning of yard debris. Below is contact information for all Lincoln County Fire Agencies:
North Lincoln Fire & Rescue: 541-996-2233
Depoe Bay Fire District: 541-764-2202
Newport Fire Dept./N.R.F.P.D: 541-265-9461
Seal Rock Fire District: 541-563-4441
Central OR Coast Fire Dist.: 541-563-3121
Yachats Rural Fire Prot. Dist.: 541-547-3266
Siletz Valley Fire District: 541-444-2043
Toledo Fire Dept./E.L.C.R.F.P.D: 541-336-3311
Oregon Dept. of Forestry (Toledo Unit): 541-336-2273
