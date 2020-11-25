Lincoln County Public Health has documented its first COVID-19 related death since August 15th. He is a 27-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 17 in his residence. He was tested posthumously. He had underlying conditions.
Public Health also announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 today. The cases are a mix of sporadic spread and case clusters.
Lincoln County has many resources that can help residents or visitors of any background and preferred language. If you experience a medical emergency call 911 immediately. For less urgent care, contact the Lincoln Community Health Center, Samaritan Health Services or your medical provider. Contact information is below.
Lincoln County Emergency Call Center (leave a message for a call back) 541-265-0621 or LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us
Does COVID-19 have you stressed or anxious? Contact CORE (Community Outreach & Recovery Education) at 541-265-0403 or email the Lincoln County Call Center.
TESTING OPTIONS:
Samaritan Health Services
• For a telehealth visit via video or phone, call your primary care provider. Find out more at samhealth.org/Telehealth.
• Samaritan patients can visit samhealth.org/MyChart to set up a MyChart account.
• Those who are not currently Samaritan patients may call 541-768-7080 to set up an account.
• Patients without a primary care provider or who are unable to access MyChart can call 855-543-2780.
Lincoln Community Health Center
• Call 541-265-4947 to schedule an appointment with a provider.
For more information on contact tracing, please visit
healthoregon.org/contacttracing or healthoregon.org/rastreodecontacto
For more information on COVID-19 and resources visit https://govstatus.egov.com/or-oha-covid-resources
Lincoln County Resource Guides in English & Spanish: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/covid-19-resources
