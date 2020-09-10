Weather conditions were favorable last night for an Infra-red flight by the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) to fly over the fires to gather data for accurate fire perimeter mapping and acreage determination.
The Echo Mountain Fire and Kimberling Fire are still separate fires, the combined acreage is 2,435 acres and zero percent containment.
Last night the wind shifted from east winds to southwesterly winds and that will help firefighters begin to attack this fire by establishing an anchor point and work on the east side of the fire.
Overhead personnel are flying in today from the Florida Forestry Service to add capacity to the Oregon Department of Forestry staff in managing this fire.
Pacific Power workers along with ODF Fire Officials and ODOT Foresters are walking the affected powerlines in the fire area to assess damages. Repairs have started. Power needs to be restored before people are allowed to return to their homes and road closures lifted. Restoring power to the Lincoln City Hospital is a priority and vital before it can reopen.
When can you return home?
It is possible that some evacuated community members may be allowed to return to their residences later today. Power and hospital services must be safely restored first. Notices will be communicated through Lincoln Alerts, the County's website and Facebook pages.
Looking for family members? Safe and Well Program
https://safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/
Evacuation Shelters
A primary evacuation point is at Newport Recreation Center in Newport. The OCCC Evacuation point has been moved to the Newport Rec Center. 225 SE Avery St, Newport, OR 97365
Transfer to other evacuation shelters will be managed from this location by the American Red Cross. Contact the Red Cross at 888-680-1455 or website: https://www.redcross.org/get-help.html
Toledo - Evacuation Sites - Information
RVs (trailers and truck campers also) at TJSHS:
Coordinator - Deanne Barnhart (541) 961-0438
Tent and outdoor camping at Memorial Field - Under City Supervision
Indoor Facility Needs - call for details
Church Coordinator: Tom Morris 541-290-9318
Additional unofficial and emerging evacuation sites have been set up by various cities and churches. List will be posted online when updated.
Barnyard Animals - Livestock County Commons - 633 NE 3rd St, Newport, OR 97365. The Lincoln Commons is available 24/hours with pens, buckets, water and hay for livestock. Users of the facility must be prepared to care for their animals. Users must register and check in with a volunteer during the day and during their stay at the Commons.
Companion Animal Supplies - Dogs, Cats and Pets
If you have evacuated with companion pets and need supplies. There are companion animal supplies available at Animal Shelters entrance at 510 NE Harney street.
Lost pets/animals left in the evacuation area, the best thing to do is direct them to our lost/found page:
https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/animalshelter/page/lost-and-found
Volunteer Inquiries - under development. Details coming soon. Thank you to those reaching out.
Road Information and Closures
Lincoln County website for fire information and updates
https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/EchoMountainFire
Lincoln Alerts – Sign up to receive alerts
Add your email and cell phone to your profile. If you are checking on family members - create a profile with their address and your contact info - you may also add your email.
