Lincoln County School District announced face masks will be optional as of Saturday, March 12. Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray read a statement during a board meeting Tuesday, March 8, which was also sent out to the community.
“All masking choices will be supported,” Gray stated, adding that anyone is welcome to continue wearing a mask.
Gray said masks on school buses will become optional. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not requiring the wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.
For staff who are unvaccinated and are under the Exemption Rule, they have the option to wear a mask and must still test each week and test negative to work at school.
“Unvaccinated coaches of sports must seek medical or religious exemption and agree to weekly testing with a negative result to work with student athletes,” Gray stated.
The school district will continue to require vaccination for all volunteers, Gray added.
There will still be a five-day isolation period for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. Isolation may end after five full days if the individual is fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and other symptoms have improved.
Effective March 12, Oregon will pause contact tracing and quarantine for the general population, including all K-12 settings. Universal case investigation and contact tracing are no longer recommended outside of high-risk settings.
“The Lincoln County School District has every step of the way, in my opinion, in the last 24 months made right decisions,” Gray said. “Every single time.”
Gray said the school district has followed the law and have not gone above or below it. At this time, public health is not recommending anything different from what the district is planning. The district will continue to ask people to wash their hands, sanitize and distance from others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.