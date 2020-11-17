Governor Kate Brown’s two-week freeze to slow the spread of the coronavirus will impact several aspects of day-to-day life. For schools, this is not the case, as they continue to follow their own metrics.
However, the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) is taking it upon themselves to take a step back.
The statewide pause lasting until Dec. 2 does not apply to or change current health and safety protocols for outdoor recreation and sports, youth programs, childcare, K-12 schools, K-12 sports currently allowed to operate, current Division 1 and professional athletics exemptions, and higher education — all of which can continue operating under previous guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority.
But in an effort to bring some kind of stability moving forward, LCSD is implementing a freeze of its current educational programming, according to Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray. This is an eight week freeze until January 28, 2021.
“This business of moving education models and grades back and forth is bad for everyone,” Dr. Gray said. “We must demonstrate some stability for the sake of our kids, families and hard working staff.”
Dr. Gray said K-3 Hybrid classes will continue as is and distance learning for grades 4-12 will remain until Jan. 28.
Career Technical Education students and students in the Future Bound program at NMS will continue in the Limited In Person Instruction model 2 hours per day in small cohorts-just as they are now. Children impacted by wildfires continue to come to school 4 days per week in Lincoln City at Taft 7-12. And children who have been brought back to the high schools on campus due to zero internet connectivity continue coming to school under the Hybrid model of time but doing distance learning work.
“LCSD will continue to implement all requirements of the Oregon Department of Education and its Ready Schools, Safe Learners requirements,” Dr. Gray said. “We will continue to closely monitor our Covid numbers and respond accordingly. If we implement our plans, protocols and rules, then we can keep people safe and not spread this awful virus.
"By staying the course until January 28, we get through the holidays and can hopefully come back in February with new vigor and everyone back in school in a K-12 Hybrid model. Time will tell.”
