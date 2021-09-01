On September 1, 2021, at about 7:33 am, Willamette Valley Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call of an armed person walking around with a rifle in the area of 82nd Street and SW Abalone, South Beach, Oregon.
Deputies arrived at about 7:51 am and encountered a subject with a rifle. Deputies repeatedly told the subject to drop the rifle. The subject pointed the rifle at the deputies and a deputy shot the subject. The subject is being treated for his injuries and was life flighted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.
The Lincoln County Major Crime Team was called to investigate, and the Oregon State Police is the lead agency over the investigation. The investigation into the incident is on-going.
The names of the deputies and the involved individual will be released and a later time, along with further information regarding the investigation, in coordination with the Oregon State Police and Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
No deputies were injured during the incident. Involved deputies will be on paid administrative leave, which is customary during this type of event. The purpose of the leave is to relieve the deputies from further patrol duties while deputies cope with emotional stress of having been involved in a critical situation, and to permit time for an objective investigation into the incident.
