Lincoln County has posted all current local clinic links on the county website today.
Residents can find the link on the main site under “What’s New” at www.co.lincoln.or.us or on the public health COVID-19 vaccine website www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/covid-19-vaccine . As of March 30, there are still 388 appointments available at tomorrow’s (3/31) Moderna clinic at the Lincoln County Commons (Fairgrounds) in Newport and 220 appointments at the clinic on Thursday, April 1. Other clinics are also listed.
Groups eligible right now are Phase 1A through Phase 1B Group 6. These groups include adults 45–64 with one or more underlying health conditions with increased risk, migrant and seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, food processing workers, people living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living, individuals experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered), pregnant people age 16 or older, people currently displaced by wildfires, and wildland firefighters. More on eligibility can be found on the county website.
On Monday, April 5, Phase 1B Group 7 is eligible for the vaccine. This is the last group before the vaccine is available to anyone age 16 or older. General population will be eligible by at least May 5, but that date could be moved up by the State of Oregon.
Lincoln County Public Health will begin using the “Get Vaccinated Oregon” (GVO) web portal for vaccine clinic notifications effective Monday, April 5. This portal will allow individuals to sign up for notifications about any new clinics in the state that are open to them. It will also be much easier for users to unsubscribe from notifications.
This portal will be used for all of the public clinics held by Lincoln County Public Health, North Lincoln Fire Department, PacWest Ambulance (Waldport) and Samaritan Health Services. Public Health encourages anyone who has been on the local notification list (waitlist) to sign up for GVO today at www.getvaccinated.oregon.gov Scheduling appointments will still be done as before – either by clicking on the provided link or contacting the call center. For clinics hosted by Samaritan Health the call center number is 855-441-2311. For other Lincoln County clinics contact the Call Center at 541-265-0621.
There are several benefits of joining Get Vaccinated Oregon.
- You will get text or email notifications if you are eligible for new clinics. These clinics could be anywhere in the state.
- You can unsubscribe easily from text or email notifications.
- You can use the map function to look for clinics near you.
However, not all vaccine providers upload their clinic information to GVO, so Lincoln County will continue to maintain a list of known pharmacies and other providers on the county website.
In addition to this change, the county has launched a new page with information about all three vaccines currently available at www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/details-about-each-covid-19-vaccine. This is also linked from the main COVID-19 vaccine pages.
If you need help using the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool, the Oregon Health Authority has assistance.
Get Vaccinated Oregon FAQ. https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le2390Y.pdf
Call 211 or 1-866-698-6155 (open 6am-7pm daily) and an operator will help you through this process. During times of high call volume, you may choose a call back instead of waiting on hold.
If you need a translator for a language the online tool does not support, please call 211 or 1-866-698-6155. Bilingual staff are available to support English and Spanish language speakers. Free interpretation is available for all other languages.
For individuals with disabilities or individuals who speak a language other than English, Oregon Health Authority can provide information in alternate formats such as translations, large print, or braille. Contact the Health Information Center at 1-971-673-2411, 711 TTY or COVID19.LanguageAcess@dhsoha.state.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.