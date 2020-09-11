Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has issued the following downgrades for the areas in Lincoln City as of September 11.
Downgrade from Level 3 to a Level 2:
NW Logan Road (Roads End Area) East to Hwy 101/Hwy 18 Interchange
From the beach at NW 39th Street to the western edge of Hwy 101
Downgrade from Level 2 and 1 to zero:
From NW 39th Street to the West side of Devils Lake then South through the City Limits
Community Members in the newly downgraded areas can return to their homes and business at this time. If you need transportation back to your home you can call the County Call Center at 541-265-0621 for coordination.
View the map with the current evacuation levels still remaining in place.
Cautionary Re-entry Information:
It is always advisable to do a safety check of your home and property when you return.
You may experience some intermittent power disruption over the next few days.
Continue to monitor local media sources, county website and your telephone devices to receive further information and updates.
Any additional questions can be forwarded to the Lincoln County Emergency Public Information Call Center at 541-265-0621, www.co.lincoln.or.us/echomountainfire .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.