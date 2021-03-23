Lincoln County Parks Department will have single use camping sites at Moonshine Park, Jack Morgan Park, Elk City Park and Brown Memorial Park.
All campsites will be on a first come basis. The county will not take reservations for these sites.
The showers and group sites will be open and operating at Moonshine Park. 'Day Use' at Moonshine Park will be limited to available parking sites. A “FULL” sign will be posted, and no day use overflow parking will be permitted. All Moonshine Park users will be required to pay Day Use or Camping Fees.
No overflow camping will be permitted at any of the county operated campgrounds. The Group Area at Moonshine Park will be open this year. Reservations will be received beginning April 1, 2021 at 8 a.m.
You can make reservations on-site at Moonshine Park or by phone at (541) 444-1326. For Full Reservation details visit Moonshine Park Web Page at, https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/parks/page/moonshine-park
For full details and information on the Lincoln County Parks visit the Lincoln County Parks Web Page at, https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/parks
