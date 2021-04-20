On Sunday, April 18, Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD), Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police arrested two subjects for various charges relating to theft, identity theft, unauthorized entry to motor vehicles, fraudulent use of a credit card and criminal mischief.
During the investigation of some of the reported criminal activity, a description of the involved subjects and the vehicle they were in was developed. The information regarding this suspect vehicle was distributed to local law enforcement agencies. The described vehicle was located traveling southbound on Hwy 101 in the north end of Depoe Bay and a traffic stop was conducted.
Donald Wright, 37, and Mirinda Larsen, 40, of Clackamas County, were both arrested after many reports of thefts from vehicles, followed by fraudulent credit card uses at stores in and around Lincoln City, Lincoln Beach and Depoe Bay.
Wright and Larsen’s vehicle, which was filled with new/unused items, was seized by Lincoln City Police as evidence. The items inside are suspected to be stolen and/or fraudulently purchased.
After the suspects were arrested, they were released with criminal citations to appear before a judge due to not meeting the Lincoln County Jail’s Covid-19 lodging criteria.
Wright was arrested and charged with the following relating to Lincoln City investigations: First Degree Theft, Unauthorized Entry to a Motor Vehicle x2, and Second Degree Criminal Mischief x2.
Larsen was arrested and charged with the following relating to Lincoln City investigations: First Degree Theft, Unauthorized Entry to a Motor Vehicle x2, and Second Degree Criminal Mischief x2.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also arrested both subjects for various crimes related to investigations around the North Lincoln County area.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. If you recognize these subjects from recent suspicious activity, please contact Detective Burke at 541-994-3636 and refer to case LCP21000614.
Information submitted by Sergeant Jeffrey Winn.
