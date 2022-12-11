The Oregon Department of Administrative Services (DAS) has commissioned a disparity study to assess whether any barriers exist for small businesses, veteran-owned businesses, person of color (POC)-owned businesses, or woman-owned businesses that make it more difficult for them to compete for or perform state work.
The disparity study will:
- Measure the participation of those businesses in State work
- Estimate the availability of those businesses for State work
- Assess whether any disparities exist between utilization and participation
- Assess marketplace conditions for those businesses
Be engaged
There will be many opportunities for the public to participate directly in the study. Look for information about how you can participate in the following ways:
- Attend a community stakeholder session (December 2022)
- Participate in a business survey (December 2022 – April 2023)
- Participate in an in-depth interview (December 2022 – March 2023)
- Participate in a focus group (April 2023)
- Submit written comments or questions (throughout)
- Attend a final presentation (September 2023)
To learn more, visit:
https://oregon.gov/das/pages/disparity-study.aspx or contact Oregondisparity@bbcresearch.com
The DAS has commissioned BBC Research & Consulting (BBC) to conduct the study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.