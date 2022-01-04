FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY (1/6/22) THROUGH FRIDAY (1/7/22)
WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.
WHERE...Northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
WHEN...From Thursday through Friday.
IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
Heavy rain, combined with snow melt from high elevations.
Flood Watch Safety Tips and Resources
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
NWS Hydrology Outlook and Gorge Winter Weather
Additional Resources:
