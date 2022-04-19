LSCO - NWS Weather Update

There is a small chance that a few thunderstorms & showers could become strong enough on Wednesday to reach severe levels, posing a risk of damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and large hail up to one inch in diameter.
There is also a very small risk of a brief weak tornado.
The most likely severe weather threat on Wednesday will be damaging wind gusts. Please avoid sheltering under trees (even if in a car) if threatening weather approaches your location Wednesday. The risk of damaging winds will be highest during the late morning & afternoon hours.
We suggest not putting too much emphasis on what appears to be a precise eastern edge of the dark green cut-off risk area on the map plotted since it was made at a national scale.
The threat of the aforementioned hazards appears highest throughout the Willamette Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.