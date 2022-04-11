The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Lincoln County will host a virtual forum featuring the candidates for the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Positions 1 and 3, on Thursday, April 14. The event is open to the public. Information on how to join this webinar event can be found on the league’s website: www.lwvlincolncounty.org
The five candidates vying for Position No. 1 include: Walter Chuck, Greg Holland, Carter McEntee, Casey Miller and Mitch Parsons. This group will be featured during the first hour, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
During the second hour, from 7:30-8:30 p.m., candidates for Position No. 3 will take the stage. They include Kaety Jacobson, Randy Mallette, Ryan Parker and Mark Watkins. After introductions, the candidates in each group will respond to a set of prepared questions from the moderator, Jean Cowan. Questions will not be solicited from the viewing audience.
Statewide, the May 17 Primary Election will present voters with a wide array of important contests. The local LWV decided to focus on county commission races because the winner or winners could, potentially, be determined during this election cycle. Because Lincoln County Commissioner is a non-partisan position, if any candidate gets more than 50% of the vote in May, they will win outright; otherwise, the two top vote getters will face a November runoff.
After April 14, the event will be posted on the LWV website and YouTube. It will also be covered by local radio stations, including KYAQ 97.1 FM public radio and through Yaquina Bay Communications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.