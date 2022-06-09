On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Lincoln City Police arrested 43-year-old Matthew Ryan Garrett of Waldport, Oregon on multiple charges after he blocked traffic on Hwy 101 with his vehicle and struck a passing vehicle with an object.
On June 7, 2022 at about 4:30 AM, the Lincoln City Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle parked in the southbound lane of Hwy 101 near SW 32nd Street without any lights on. The driver was reportedly standing outside his vehicle and appeared to be agitated. Additional reports indicated the man was trying to hit vehicles with an object as they tried to drive around him, and had actually struck a vehicle with the object.
When officers arrived, they contacted the man who became very confrontational and aggressive towards them. As officers attempted to arrest the man, later identified as Matthew Ryan Garrett, he began fighting with them and resisting arrest. Officers attempted to use Tasers on Garrett to get him into custody, but the Taser deployments were unsuccessful.
Further attempts to de-escalate the situation failed and once additional officers arrived, a less-lethal round was deployed, which had limited effect on Garrett; however, multiple officers were able to wrestle Garrett to the ground and get him into custody. After being taken into custody, Garrett was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital by Pacific West Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.
Garrett was later transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged of charges including: Criminal Mischief II, Disorderly Conduct II, Resisting Arrest, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer and Menacing.
One LCPD officer went to North Lincoln Hospital for medical evaluation of his injury and was later released. A second officer’s injury was minor and he will seek other medical evaluation. The extent and status of their injuries are undetermined at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.