On Monday, May 31, 2021, Lincoln City Police Officers arrested 46-year-old Nathan James Fallon of California on charges related to firing a shotgun in the parking lot of the Lincoln City Skate Park, in Lincoln City.
At about 8:10PM Lincoln City Police began receiving several calls regarding shots being fired in the area of the skate park. Officers responded to the scene and began investigating. During the investigation they learned a male subject at the skate park associated with a Ford Bronco was reported to have been the person shooting the firearm. Contact was made with this male subject, identified as Nathan James Fallon, who showed signs of intoxication. Officers located evidence at the scene that indicated a shotgun had been fired in the area around the vehicle and subsequently a shotgun was recovered from the vehicle.
Based on the scene investigation and statements obtained, Mr. Fallon was taken into custody. He was later transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged on the following charges: Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Reckless Endangering, and Disorderly Conduct.
Although there were several people at and near the skate park, no injuries were reported. If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact Lincoln City Police Officer Jeremy Mocek at 541-994-3636
