On October 7, 2020 the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office with assistance from Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office concluded its investigation pertaining to the house fire at 6550 Carolyn Ave in Gleneden Beach.
The investigation revealed Kevin P. Dugger, 64, had intentionally set his home on fire. At the time the fire was set there were two additional people living in an apartment attached to the primary residence. The two occupants successfully fled the property without injury and called 911 to report the fire.
Deputies arrested Dugger for Arson in the First Degree, Arson in the Second Degree and Reckless burning. He was released from the hospital and taken to the Lincoln County Jail where his bail was set at $215,000.
Original Report
On October 5, 2020 at 7:40 p.m. the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in combination with Depoe Bay Fire were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 6550 Carolyn Ave in Gleneden Beach.
Initial reports indicated the homeowner had set the fire intentionally inside the home.
Upon arrival of emergency personnel, the surrounding homes were evacuated for safety precautions. Deputies assisted Depoe Bay Fire, Newport Fire and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue for several hours throughout the night. During the firefighting efforts, emergency personnel found the homeowner inside the burning structure and pulled him to safety.
The homeowner was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for complications from the fire.
The property remained under law enforcement security for further investigation until October 6 when a search warrant was served on property.
