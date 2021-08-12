On August 10, 2021 at 9:15PM the Newport Police Department was dispatched to the Newport Walmart on the report of a subject armed with a machete, swinging the machete around and threatening patrons.
Officers arrived in the area and were given the machete by a citizen who told officers the suspect had dropped it. Responding officers were then summoned inside the store, after bystanders stated the subject had fled inside. An officer contacted and detained the subject near the front of the store without incident. The subject was identified as Timothy John Craft, 36, of Bigfork, Montana.
Further investigation revealed Craft had been involved in a dispute in the parking lot of the Walmart store and was upset. Craft entered the store, and rather than calling for help or asking for assistance from store employees, Craft selected a machete from a display inside the store. Craft then returned to the parking lot looking for the other half of his earlier dispute. Craft was acting erratic and was swinging the machete around while threatening several patrons in the parking lot.
Craft was taken into custody and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for the following charges;
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Menacing
- Disorderly Conduct
