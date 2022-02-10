The mask mandate rule in Oregon was made permanent the week of Jan. 31 and will be lifted for the general population no later than March 31. Lincoln County Public Health reports the decision to lift the mandate prior to March 31 will be based on hospitalization data.
The goal is to see hospitalizations come back down to pre-omicron surge, which was around 400 hospitalizations in the state per day. If this goal is reached prior to March 31, the mask mandate will lift early. If not, it will lift on March 31.
“There’s also a conversation about lifting mask mandates in the school setting,” Public Health Director Florence Pourtal reported during a Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Feb. 9. “This date has been set to March 31. There’s still some conversations to be had between the Lincoln County School District and our local public health authority as to how we think we want to approach this possibility.”
Pourtal said the only metric is the hospitalizations metric of getting to 400 hospitalizations for the mask mandate to be lifted before March 31. There may be exceptions to the rule for the lift, including health care settings and possibly adult educators.
The state has peaked in the number of cases being reported and appear to be trending down, Pourtal added. Lincoln County peaked on Jan 16 and started to come down after that.
“We’re seeing a trend down but we might be plateauing,” Pourtal said. “We’ll see how we’re doing moving forward.”
Lincoln County has had 530 COVID-19 cases in February so far, as of Monday, Feb. 7. There has been a total of 65 deaths since the pandemic began.
Around 1,600 hospitalizations per day were expected during the omicron surge but the state had between 1,100 and 1,200 per day.
Public health is working with school districts to bring vaccines back. The county is averaging about 700-800 vaccines total per week countywide.
Find a COVID-19 test at https://bit.ly/3HLjr9r
Find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at https://bit.ly/3rFLhhK
