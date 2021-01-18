Samaritan Health Services will work with Benton, Lincoln and Linn county public health partners to lead COVID-19 vaccination events on Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Thursday, Jan. 21 at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
All residents of Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties who are included in groups 1 through 4 of the Oregon Health Authority’s Phase 1a categories are eligible for vaccination at this event.
The vaccinations will take place in the Willamette Expo Hall on Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vaccinations will be given free of charge but must be scheduled online.
Scheduling instructions are available at samhealth.org/GetTheVaccine. This web page also includes a list of individuals and positions who are eligible, paperwork to be completed before the appointment and directions for the day of the vaccination appointment.
The paperwork will also be available at the event, but it will reduce wait times significantly if the patient brings the filled-out paperwork to the event.
The vaccine has been reported up to 95% effective at preventing illness with COVID-19. Samaritan infectious disease specialists, as well as leadership from Samaritan and the county health departments, highly recommend everyone get the vaccination when it is available to them.
Samaritan will continue to communicate with patients and the general public when vaccines are more widely available. At this time, Samaritan hospitals and clinics do not have additional information to share. Up-to-date information may be found at samhealth.org/COVIDVaccine.
Meanwhile, the best resource about coronavirus vaccine distribution phases, frequently asked questions and more may be found at the Oregon Health Authority website at https://covidvaccine.oregon.gov/.
