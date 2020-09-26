Through the first full week of school, the Lincoln County School District provided an update on the 'Meals On The Bus' program, which included handing out over 36,000 meals.
LCSD said this week that extra fruit and vegetables have been added to meals like avocados, snap peas and sweet peppers. This is courtesy of the USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Program.
"We hope you enjoy these extra items," LCSD staff said.
Due to circumstances beyond their control, LCSD also said meals for Saturday and Sunday will be suspended from the Meals On The Bus program until further notice. COVID-19 and the fires, not only locally but also in Washington and California, have affected some of their suppliers and they are unable to obtain the quality and quantity of food needed for weekend meal service.
Meal service will continue, however, Monday through Friday and LCSD is asking families to plan accordingly. LCSD hopes to add weekend meals back as soon as possible.
LCSD's webpage www.lincoln.k12.or.us, has all stop locations and times for meal service and updated operational times are out now. If you are having trouble finding your stop or have questions, please contact Transportation at (541) 336-5101.
Frequently asked questions:
Can I leave my on-line class to pick up meals from the bus if my stop is not at the lunch time on my school schedule?
Yes, teachers know to be flexible. Please turn your camera off while eating.
What if I need meal accommodations or have questions about the menu?
Contact Nutrition Services at (541) 336-2156.
Jamie Nicholson, CNP Manager, and the rest of the meals service team wish to express, “A heartfelt thank you to everyone for your support of the Meals On The Bus program, we have already served over 36,000 meals in just over a week! This program not only helps fight food insecurities for Lincoln County youth, but also helps keep our partners of over 40 Nutrition Service staff and over 100 Transportation staff working. Supporting this program supports Lincoln County.”
LCSD is an equal opportunity provider.
