Firearm sales are skyrocketing at the Electronic Super Store in Lincoln City.
"This makes the pandemic look like a walk in the park," Store operator Bruce Polvi said. "It is crazier than we have ever seen it."
Firearm permit approvals through the state system have also skyrocketed since the measure passed, according to Poliv.
Polvi said public concern aver Ballot Measure 114 is driving the sales. The voter-approved measure takes effect Thursday, Dec. 8. It will limit magazine capacity and requires permits to purchase firearms.
"Usually people were purchasing one firearm, but now we are seeing people buy 12 to 24 firearms at a time," he said. "A lot of them are thinking that this is shutting it off and so it is a panic situation."
Four lawsuits against the measure have been filed. A federal judge in Portland began listening to arguments in the cases Friday, Dec. 2.
"We've been contacted by multiple gun and sporting good stores that are closing, or that have closed, and they are truing to get rid of their inventory, so that are asking us to buy their inventory because they didn't what to get stuck with merchandise they couldn't sell," Polvi said. "They've been told that as of Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. the system that processes background checks is going to close down."
Follow this developing story here online and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
