Earlier this summer the Boards of Directors for the MidCoast Watershed Council (MCWC) and the Salmon Drift Creek Watershed Council (SDCWC) approved plans to begin the merger of the two watershed councils. Most activities to complete the merger will take place over the summer and fall of 2022.
Paul Engelmeyer, President of the MCWC Board, said “Both Councils share common goals around restoring, protecting, monitoring the health of our watersheds, and we’ve worked closely on many common projects over the years.” Paul Katen, President of the SDCWC Board, noted his confidence in using the merger is a way to assure all of the gains made in the past twenty years in North Lincoln County watershed health would be protected. “Merging the two councils means shared resources and expertise”, Katen said, “as well as increased administrative efficiency.”
Both Councils have always looked for ways to make restoration and protection resources go further, but Katen explained that this transition to a merged organization makes particular sense now that Salmon River estuary restoration is complete and that major water quality protection projects in Schooner Creek are done.
“The SDCWC has had a long term partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and many other agencies and organizations to restore the Salmon River Estuary,” said Katen. He explained that the major restoration efforts over more than a 20 year period have resulted in an almost natural estuary. “We now can see the resulting higher returns of the fish who use the restored marshes compared to those that just spend their youth in the streams. The young Coho and Chinook salmon that rear in the estuary get a big growth bump and are larger and stronger when they reach the ocean and likely to be able to survive better. “
Katen also noted this year’s completion of a multi-year road improvement project to protect Lincoln City’s drinking water source in Schooner Creek watershed. “Our water is precious so we wanted to make sure we took care of problems caused by a road built on steep slopes too close to the creek. We worked for many years with the City of Lincoln City Public Works and Lincoln County Roads Department to fund and do repair projects that kept sediment from entering the stream.”
This spring also saw the completion of a landowner engagement project led by SDCWC’s Paul Robertson. Through this effort, neighbors of the USFWS Siletz wildlife refuge were involved in designing a restoration plan for Lower Drift Creek. SDCWC Board member Joanne Daschel who focuses on website and outreach effort said, “With landowner input, USFWS was able to find a design that should reduce flood risk on existing properties while allowing for restoration to proceed.”
MCWC and SDCWC have already partnered on many projects so both organizations are prepared to transition to a full merger. Evan Hayduk, MCWC coordinator, said that MCWC would continue the work being done in the Salmon and Drift Creek areas including invasive species control, native planting, and river clean-up projects. “We’re honored to be invited to build on the excellent work already done here”, he said, “and we will continue to draw on the expertise of Paul Katen and other people who have a huge amount of local knowledge and who have been engaged with the community all these years.”
Daschel encouraged those who want to volunteer or have project ideas to continue to contact the SDCWC through the transition period. “MCWC and SDCWC will provide more details on how north Lincoln County people can continue to participate in watershed council projects as the organizations’ merger is completed, but we’re enthusiastic about the future, and we all look forward to another 20 years of good work.”
