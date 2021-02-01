Visitors traveling to Drift Creek Falls, will need to access the trailhead from the North via Highway 18.
Access to the trailhead from the South, on Forest Service Road (FSR) 17, is currently restricted due to a minor landslide. Crews will be working to stabilize the terrain in the coming weeks.
Forest Service Road (FSR) 17 is currently closed from the junction with FSR 1790 to the south of the Drift Creek Falls Trailhead (See Map). Visitors can access the Drift Creek Falls Trailhead from the North via Hwy 18. From Hwy 18, visitors will travel south on Bear Creek Road, Forest Service Road 17, for about 8-10 miles until they reach the trailhead.
For more information about this temporary closure, contact the Hebo Ranger District at 503-391- 5100, Monday - Friday from 8am to 4pm, excluding holidays. For other alerts and updates, visit the Drift Creek Falls Trails webpage and check the current conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.