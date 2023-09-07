The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is asking for public help in finding a missing Yachats man.
On Aug. 25, Dustin Steyding was reported missing to the LCSO after he left work July 22, and hadn’t been located since. Steyding was living and working in the Yachats area.
According to the LCSO, Steyding was reported to be in good physical condition, having previously worked as a hot shot firefighter in New Mexico. He is very experienced in the woods and commonly goes out for hikes to stay in shape. Without means to locate Steyding, deputies have entered him as a missing person in a national database.
The LCSO received a call Sept 4, from the missing man's family after they located his vehicle on Keller Creek Road, just outside of Lincoln County in Lane County. LCSD deputies arrived at the scene of the vehicle and determined it had been at the location for some time. Deputies were unable to determine Steyding’s direction of travel from the vehicle.
LCSO deputies contacted the Lane County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team and arranged for the team to launch a search of the area. After two days of searching, no clues to Steyding’s whereabouts have been found.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dustin Steyding should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 541-265-0777 and reference case number 23S-07321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.