Monkeypox in humans, or hMPXV, has emerged as a new public health threat in the United States and Oregon. Fortunately, it is not nearly as contagious as COVID-19, there is a vaccine and treatment, and you can take steps to protect yourself from getting the virus.
No cases of Monkeypox have been reported in Lincoln County. In Oregon, there are 11 total cases – 1 in Clackamas county, 4 in Lane county, 4 in Multnomah county and 2 in Washington county.
Monkeypox is spread through:
• direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
• respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex
• touching objects, fabrics (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the rash or body fluids of someone with monkeypox
• being scratched or bitten by an infected animal
• While COVID-19 passed easily from person to person, monkeypox does not spread as easily between people. Monkeypox transmission typically requires skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with body fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact.
Monkeypox can be acquired by all people, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. The virus causes a rash and can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. This can take several weeks.
Treatment of Monkeypox:
• There is a vaccine for monkeypox.
• Monkeypox can be treated with available antiviral medicines.
The Orthopoxvirus genus, which includes MPXV, also includes variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccina virus (used in the ACAM2000® smallpox vaccine), and cowpox virus.
Take the following steps to prevent getting monkeypox:
• Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
• Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.
• Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.
• Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.
• Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Symptoms of monkeypox can include: fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.
The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.