Update posted at 7 a.m. Aug. 16
Oregon State Police (OSP) have released details of a traffic crash Monday, Aug. 15, at Gleneden Beach that killed three people.
On Monday Aug. 15, at about 10:40 a.m. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 122 at Gleneden Beach.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Chevrolet S-10 Blazer operated by, Matthew Phillips, 31, of Otis, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Freightliner dump truck operated by, Claude Segerson, age 69, of Otis.
The Chevrolet S-10 Blazer came to rest in the northbound lane and the Freightliner dump truck left the roadway and went down an embankment.
Phillips and his passenger, Christopher Padilla, 30, of Otis, as well as Segerson were all pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.
Highway 101 was closed for about six hours.
The Oregon Department of Transportation, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department, Lincoln City Police Department, North Lincoln Fire and and OSP/LCSO Chaplains assisted troopers at the scene of the crash.
Update post at 6 a.m. Aug. 16
All lanes of Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach opened shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, following a traffic crash that killed three people, according to Oregon State Police.
The identity of the victims and the cause of the crash had not been released by investigators as of early Tuesday morning, Aug, 16.
The crash occurred at milepost 122. The highway was closed for several hours during the investigation.
Update posted at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 15
Highway 101 at milepost 122 inn Gleneden Beach is expected to be closed through the afternoon due to a fatal traffic crash early today, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for current conditions.
Previous coverage posted at 11 a.m. Aug. 15
Oregon State Police confirm a multiple fatal traffic crash has occurred along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach.
Highway 101 is closed by the crash at Gleneden Beach, south of Salishan, milepost 122.
Passenger vehicles are being detoured on Gleneden Beach Loop. Commercial vehicles should take alternate routes. This will be a lengthy closure. Watch for response crews in the area.
Specific details about the vehicles and people involved in the cash are pending.
