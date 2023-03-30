If you’re traveling on Highway 18 to or from Lincoln City in April, watch for flaggers signaling lane closures and detours just east of the junction with Highway 101.
Work is resuming for landslide repairs from winter storms.
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is resuming removal of rock from a landslide that had closed Highway 18 at milepoint 1.8 near Otis in late December.
Although times and days may vary depending on the weather, ODOT said the work is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily April 3 through April 13 or until rock removal is completed. Work may continue during the weekend of April 8-9.
During work hours, expect to stop for flaggers during lane closures or to take a detour for full closures of this section of Highway 18.
Before you travel anywhere in Oregon, ODOT urges drivers to check TripCheck.com for road and weather conditions, work zones, and to slow down and move over if you can for workers.
