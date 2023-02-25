A major snowstorm blanketed Lincoln County, much of the surrounding coast, and inland into the Portland metro area Thursday, Feb. 23.
The adverse weather forced closure of the Lincoln and Tillamook School Districts. Downed trees closed several roads.
The Oregon Department of Transportation and local public works crews worked to remove the trees and other debris.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories alerting residents and travelers of the storm system from the coast inland.
NWS Meteorologist Colby Neuman said one weather spotter in Lincoln City reported five inches of snow in the area Thursday morning.
"The conditions will ease up as we go through the day," Neuman said. "Temperatures will remain cold, near the teens overnight, through the weekend."
According to Neuman, a low pressure system stalled along the North Oregon Coast then shifted on shore and allowed cold air and moisture to flow into the region bringing the snow.
While the conditions will improve Thursday, Neuman says there is still a chance of more snow next week.
"It is not out of the question," he said.
Due to extreme weather conditions, the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival will delay its opening, according to the City of Newport. The festival will open at 12 p.m. Friday, February 24.
"Safety is most important for our community, attendees, volunteers, and vendors. The roads are expected to get icy this evening," a release from the City of Newport states.
Ticket holders are invited to use their Thursday ticket for the full weekend Friday-Sunday.
Follow developments and the latest weather at thenewsguard.com
