During this year’s National Safe Boating Week, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla Depoe Bay is proud to join with the United States Coast Guard in encouraging all Americans to institute the safe boating practices necessary to enjoy our waters responsibly.
For more than 60 years, raising awareness of safe boating procedures has helped reduce injuries and fatalities, even as the number of Americans spending time out on the water has continued to grow. Boat operators can help reduce the number of water-related accidents through proper preparation and sensible precautions. A free, voluntary vessel safety check conducted by the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is an essential first step in ensuring a boat is ready for navigation on the water.
Also, new boaters can take courses to learn how they can ensure that everyone returns from the water unharmed. Life jackets also remain indispensable in preventing drowning, which is the most common cause of boating fatalities. For this reason, every vessel needs to be equipped with proper life jackets for everyone onboard, and they should be worn while on the water.
Additionally, individuals must never pilot a boat while intoxicated and passengers should moderate their alcohol consumption as a precaution against accidents. By taking the necessary steps, we can make our waters even safer for all who enjoy them.
The week of May 21-27, we call upon all boating enthusiasts to ensure that they are prepared to have safe boating experiences. Through preventative measures and responsible behavior, we can help keep everyone out of harm's way while engaging in boating activities on our beautiful oceans, lakes, and rivers. If you are ready to get a vessel safety check for 2022, please fill out a request form online and submit it. A Coast Guard Auxiliary vessel examiner will contact you to set up a vessel safety check at your convenience. For more information, please visit http://cgaux.org/vsc to get started.
