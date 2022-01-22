AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 1500 FEET FROM 8 a.m. SUNDAY TO 4 p.m. PST WEDNESDAY
WHAT: A period of stagnant air is expected to develop this weekend into next week, which could result in deteriorating air quality next week.
WHERE: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge.
WHEN: From 8 a.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. PST Wednesday.
IMPACTS: Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. Local jurisdictions may have wood burning restrictions in place. Check with your county or local air agency for more information.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Please delay outdoor burning until conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
- People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
- State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible.
- According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe.
- Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
