Lincoln County and other counties have transitioned from summer wildfire to the winter weather preparedness season.
With this transition comes the annual partnership with local public works/road departments, Oregon Department of Transportation, utility service providers and the National Weather Service (NWS)-Portland office.
At the beginning of each winter season these agencies along with public safety response partners promote winter preparedness within their agencies and for local communities.
The National Weather Service provided a winter weather outlook briefing for public safety and local officials on Monday, November 9. This briefing was specifically coordinated for the coastal counties of Clastop, Tillamook, Lincoln and Lane.
The winter weather outlook briefing is available for the public to review and can be found on the Lincoln County website – Emergency Management at: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/whats-happening-now.
How to Stay Informed:
• Download the FEMA mobile app and select the counties, states you want to receive information on.
• Purchase a NOAA Alert Radio…or check your settings on your current radio to make sure it is ready for winter season.
• Our Stay Connected with Weather Alerts brochure provides the information you need regarding NOAA Alert radios and how to download the FEMA mobile app.
• Bookmark in your phone, tablet or computer the Lincoln County Emergency Management – “Current Conditions” webpage so you have easy access to “all hazards” conditions. We list current conditions for the following:
o 911: When to Call 911 and Local Public Safety Non-Emergency Numbers
o Air Quality (Oregon Health Authority)
o Drought - US Drought Monitor - Oregon
o Earthquakes (US Geological Services)
o Fire: Wildfire Map - Federal InciWeb
o Fire: Wildfire Map - Oregon Dept. of Forestry
o Fire: Prescribed Burns-Controlled Burns (Map - State Oregon Dept. of Forestry)
o National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) - Current Advisories
o RAPTOR - State of Oregon, Public, Real-time Assessment and Planning Tool for Oregon (RAPTOR)!
o River Levels (National Weather Services)
o Road Conditions (ODOT)
o Tides (National Weather Services)
o Tsunamis (National Tsunami Warning Center)
o Volcano Activity - Cascades Volcano Observatory
o Weather Alerts-Warnings (National Weather Service)
o Weather Forecast (National Weather Service)
o Weather Alerts to Your Mobile Phone (FEMA Preparedness App/Weather Alerts)
o Weather Service Social Media Page (National Weather Service)
o https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/current-conditions-alerts-and-warnings
• Log in to your Lincoln Alerts profile and use the “test your profile/devices” feature
• Make a contact in your mobile phone or add to you address listing the Lincoln County Emergency Public Information Call Center – 541-265-0621
How to Report Hazards:
• Create a contact in your mobile phone for the important numbers you may need to call:
o Public Safety and ODOT for road hazards
Winter Weather Preparedness Tips:
Our local winter weather preparedness is generalized to three basic conditions; these resources provide excellent preparedness tips for individuals, families, travelers, and businesses.
• Flooding
Any one of these events could cause a loss of power or water service in the right conditions – being prepared for all hazards improves your ability to survive different or combined events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.