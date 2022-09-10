Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered that flags flying at half-staff at all public institutions throughout Oregon on Sunday, September 11 shall also honor Patriot Day.
“Twenty-one years later, September 11 remains a day we will never forget," Brown said. "In memory of those we lost, we recommit ourselves to building a just, equitable, and peaceful future. I encourage all Oregonians to take a moment to reflect on that day, and to honor all those we lost, as well as the brave first responders and volunteers who saved lives."
In remembrance of those lost and to honor the first responders and families impacted by the events of Sept. 11, 2001, the White House has called for a national moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The full Presidential Proclamation is available on the White House’s website.
The Lincoln City Elks will hold a flag raising and flag lowering ceremony from 9 a.m. to 11. a.m at the lodge, 350 SE Oar Avenue in Lincoln City on Sunday, Sept. 11. The public is invited to the event.
