What was originally thought to be a police pursuit in fact was police responding to a reported domestic dispute.
According to investigators, as officers arrived at the scene of the call at approximately 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, a person of interest was leaving on a motorcycle.
As police patrol vehicles were approaching the motorcycle on NE 21st Street at Oar, the cycle crashed, sliding about 25 feet along the roadway and bumping the front of a approaching police vehicle, according to a witness.
The motorcycle rider was able to get up and walk to the side of the street. Police were able to detain the motorcycle driver at the scene of the crash.
North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and an ambulance were called to the scene to treat any injuries. In appeared that the motorcycle operator and the pursuing police were not injured in the crash. The driver was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital to be checked out before being taken to jail.
Investigators said the rider faces charges including, Domestic Assault.
The News Guard will update this developing story as we receive more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.