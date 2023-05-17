Lincoln City Police dispatch reports no new complaints about graffiti overnight, but officers are continuing to look for addition signs of graffiti following reports from several businesses who had been targeted over the past several days.

In one case, a physical disturbance resulted in the arrest of one suspect.

Police were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, to Lock & Key Adventurer’s Guild, located at 3026 NE Highway 101 on a reported graffiti call that turned into a physical disturbance.

As officers were responding, updated information was that victims had chased the suspect to the area behind Starbucks where a physical altercation was currently taking place, according to a release from Lincoln City Police.

When officers arrived in the area, several subjects were located behind the former Little Sambo’s restaurant. The male suspect fought the witnesses/victims as they were detaining him for police, and then fought with officers before he was successfully secured and placed into a patrol vehicle.

The male suspect was determined to be a 16-year-old juvenile from Salem, Oregon.

The police investigation determined that several cans of spray paint had been stolen from the storage area behind the Beach Club Restaurant. The 16-year-old suspect had spray painted graffiti “BAM” on several businesses and vehicles in the area.

The estimated repair cost is expected to be well over $5,000 in total damage as a result to the spray painted graffiti.

The juvenile was charged with several counts of Criminal Mischief II, Criminal Mischief I and Resisting Arrest, and later released to his guardian. The case investigation is ongoing, as it is believed more victims will be discovered.

Police said the list of victims that they have located so far include:

Beach Club Restaurant

Mills Ace Hardware

Wells Fargo Bank

Captain Cook Motel

Ocean Lake Laundry

The Surftides billboard

Lock & Key Adventurer’s Guild

A new model Subaru Outback

"Lincoln City Police would like to thank the concerned citizens, witnesses and victims for their assistance with this case," Lincoln City Police Lt. Jeffery Winn said. "This is yet another example of the partnership between our citizens and the police that allow us to solve crimes and help make a safer community for us all."

Reports of graffiti may be made to Lincoln City Police at the non-emergency phone number, 541-994-3636.